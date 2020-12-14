Kyiri Abosom Meets Nana

Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrews, aka Kyiri Abosom

The man whose political party placed third in the just ended presidential election, Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrews, popularly called Osofo Kyiriabosom of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), on Friday called on President Akufo-Addo at the presidency (Jubilee House).

It was their first time ever meeting and he was there to formally congratulate him on his victory in the just-ended general election which secured Akufo-Addo his second term of office.

After exchanging pleasantries, Osofo Kyiri Abosom, who is the founder and leader of the Life Assembly Worship Centre (LAWC) church, prayed for the good lord to give the President-elect strength and longer years to continue with the works he intended to do in the next four years to bring development to country.

He also prayed for Ghana to remain peaceful no matter the difference among the people.

He therefore urged President Akufo-Addo to use his fatherly figure and leadership role to settle whatever issues that might divide the nation, saying “countries around us have had disputes but we have experienced nothing like that.”

He took the opportunity to appeal to the President to use his influence as leader of the country to get the Electoral Commission (EC) to provide some support to the smaller political parties as they used to until recently.

The man-of-God-turned politician also made a similar argument for government to support the media for their immense role they played in entrenching Ghana’s fledgling democracy.

President Akufo-Addo on his part thanked Reverend Kyiri Abosom for the visit, his well wishes and encouragement and assured that as President he would hold the country in one piece.

“I will do whatever I can to ensure peace, security and unity of the country, you can count on me. I will do it,” he said, adding “the country needs it and I also need that.”

That aside, the President noted that “I am the leader of this country and if anything happens, it is my name that will be mentioned.”

The President-elect said all he needed from people like the GUM leader was his support through advice, encouragement and anything that would help him achieve his aims and ambitions for the country.

He equally promised to channel the concerns he raised to the appropriate quarters to see the way forward.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent