Jacob Osei Yeboah Congratulates Akufo-Addo, Expresses Faith In EC

Jacob Osei Yeboah

The 2012 and 2016 independent presidential candidate, Jacob Osei Yeboah, has congratulated President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo.

In a statement, he said “It is my patriotic duty to demonstrate faith in the Electoral Commission, headed by Mrs. Jean Mensah in order to strengthen our democratic independent institutions.”

“My team came to this conclusion; having painstakingly scrutinized about 99.64% of the constituencies’ collated figures of each Presidential Candidate available. We took into consideration the materiality in the changes of original collated figures together with EC’s declarations on the 9th and 10th December,” he stated.

“As Political Actors we are not oblivious of the fact that the Electoral Commission will always be challenged when it comes to counting, compilation and collations of votes mainly due to provisional staff employed to undertake this exercise as well as true human errors,” according to him.

Going forward, he said “we need to develop enforceable laws and meticulous training for these provisional staff and *to inculcate the support of faith-based polling agents.”

“The Electoral Commission has done an excellent work and most importantly, has ensured that Ghanaians are fully in charge of our electoral processes and the management of Biometric Voter System; a feat that was thought impossible to achieve within this Covid-19 pandemic.”

“Congratulations once again HE. Nana Addo and we hope your second term would provide political dexterity for forward development of our country due to a hung Parliament.”

By Melvin Tarlue