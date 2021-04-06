Committee Sacks Nkwatiahene From Palace

The Chief

The Judicial Committee of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs has ordered the newly enstooled Nkwatiahene, Nana Boamah Ayiripe II, to vacate the palace.

The Registrar of the House of Chiefs has been directed to take over the palace and put it under lock and key.

The order was issued in a ruling granting an interlocutory injunction application filed by the Queen mother of Kwahu Nkwatia, Nana Agyeiwaa Kodie II, and nine others, restraining the respondents, including the new Chief of Nkwatia and their assigns from dealing with or doing anything at the palace pending the final determination.

The judgment sighted by DAILY GUIDE said, “In considering the application, therefore, Nananom will grant the application restraining the respondents from dealing with or doing anything at the chief’s palace at Nkwatia on any manner or whatsoever pending final determination of this appeal.”

“However, to preserve the stool property affected by this dispute, and so that the palace would be fully secured, Nananom hereby order the Registrar of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs, to take possession of the palace until the final determination of the appeal.”

A protracted chieftaincy dispute rendered the Kwahu-Nkwatia Stool vacant for three years following the death in 2016 of Nana Atuobi Yiadom IV, who reigned for 60 years.

Nana Boamah Ayiripe II was eventually enstooled as Chief on October 2020 by the Krontihene, Nana Osei Tutu Ababio, and section of stool elders and kingmakers, under heavily armed military and police protection.

Nana Kodie II and nine other stool elders then filed a petition against the Krontihene and four elders who had selected, nominated and enstooled Nana Ayiripe II as chief and were challenging their traditional legitimacy in enstooling Nkwatiahene without her involvement.

Nana Kodie II prayed the Judicial Committee to place a perpetual injunction restraining Nana Ayiripe II from holding himself as Chief of Nkwatia.

The petition was, however, dismissed by the Judicial Committee of Kwahu Traditional Council on October 16, 2020, and among others, declared that Nana Ayiripe II was duly elected, nominated and enstooled.

The council then asked him to continue with processes to swear an oath of allegiance before the Head of Benkum Division of Kwahu, within three days from the day of judgment, and take steps to swear to the Omanhene of Kwahu Traditional Council, which was duly done.

The queen mother and the nine other stool elders not satisfied, then lodged an appeal application at the Judicial Council of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs and subsequently applied for an interlocutory injunction on November 20, 2020, against Nana Ayiripe II from carrying himself as chief of Nkwatia.

On March 24, 2021, the Regional Judicial Committee granted their petition, pending the final determination of the substantive case.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua