Community Mining For Ghanaians Only – Minister

Samuel A. Jinapor in a handshake with Nana Eyim Kum Nipa II

SAMUEL A. Jinapor, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, has cautioned communities benefiting from the Community Mining Scheme (CMS) not to allow foreigners in their activities.

The Minister emphasised that the CMS is the preserve of Ghanaians and that any attempt by foreigners to infiltrate that sector will not be tolerated.

He vowed to revoke the licence of any firm found to engage foreigners at its site.

The Minister further explained that government holds the position that Ghanaians must benefit from the country’s natural resources and the CMS is the surest way of manifesting that belief.

“We want natives and the elders of Asante Akyem South to enjoy maximum benefits so, I am pleading with you not to allow foreign nationals to engage in it. This should not happen at the expense of the natives of this town”, he maintained.

“This Community Mining Scheme is for the people of Tokwae and Asante Akyem South. Foreigners are not allowed to participate in it. If one foreigner is found working in this mining operation, the mining license which I have signed as Minister will be revoked”, he warned.

Hon. Jinapor issued the caution during the launch of the Tokwae Community Mining Scheme on Thursday.

He disclosed that government, as part of its job creation strategy, is seeking to establish at least 50 community mining schemes this year.

He stated that the new module will replace the archaic and more harmful galamsey practices and also empower mining communities economically.

“So far, we have commissioned seven community mining schemes and this year, under the direction of the President, we intend to commission 50 Community Mining Schemes. Agenda 50 Mining Community Schemes begins with Tokwae,” he said.

MP for Asante Akyem South, Kwaku Asante Boateng, eulogised the minister for showing exemplary leadership.

He urged the leaders and residents of the community to heed to the counsel by Hon. Abu Jinapor and obey the regulations governing the CMS.

Nana Eyim Kum Nipa II, Omanhene of Gyadam, expressed gratitude to the government for the initiative which would offer job opportunities to the teeming youth in the area and improve upon their living standards.

Municipal Chief Executive of Asante Akyem South, Alexander Frimpong, commended the government and the ministry for completing the processes which has culminated to the Launch of the scheme.