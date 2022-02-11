Let’s Prevent Seal Tampering, Fuel Siphoning – NPA

Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid (middle) in a chat with some officials

CHIEF EXECUTIVE Officer of the National Petroleum Authority, Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, has appealed to executives of the Tanker Drivers Union at the Buipe Depot Branch, to support the fight against the tampering of seals on tankers and the siphoning of fuel from them.

Dr Abdul-Hamid said there are more than 15 incidents of seal tampering on daily basis; a situation he said was very worrying, even though the NPA installs seals on all licensed tankers to ensure the integrity of petroleum products on tankers.

Interacting with executives of the drivers union as part of his five region tour of petroleum installations and other state institutions, he said not only was the siphoning of fuel a loss to government but it also endangered the lives and properties of Ghanaians by the fires that sometimes resulted from such acts.

Making reference to the fire incident at Kaase in the Ashanti Region, he said investigations into that incident will conclude this week and the culprits will be punished, according to the law.

He urged the executives to educate their members to desist from carrying out such activities.

Vice Chairman of the Tanker Drivers Union, Nashiru Mohammed, on his part, said they will educate their members to ensure they operated within the rules.

He further appealed to the Chief Executive to help boost the level of activities at the Buipe Depot to increase their business.

Josiah Ato Kwamena, General Manager, Terminal and Transmission of BOST, said in the last two years, there have been some works done at the depot to expand their capacity and operations.

He said with their current facilities, they are ready for an increase in demand.

A business desk report