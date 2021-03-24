Community Mining Is The Way Forward – Abu Jinapor

Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has stated that the best way to go in ensuring that small scale mining is done in a more sustainable and environmentally friendly manner is Community mining.

He said government through the Lands and Natural Resources Ministry and the Minerals Commission will work to expand the Community Mining Scheme across the country.

He made this known in an interview with the media on the sidelines of his working visit to Adansi North Community Mining project (Adomanu) Typhoon Greenfields Development Limited on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

According to him, the activities of Community Miners in Adansi North clearly demonstrate that Community Mining was the way to go.

He praised the miners for reclaiming the lands and mining in a more environmentally sustainable manner.

He told the miners to continue mining in a environmentally friendly manner, saying President Nana Akufo-Addo did not want to see the destruction of the environment and river bodies because of mining.

He said expanding Community Mining nationwide will ensure that young people get work to do in the mining sector but at the same time mine sustainably.

By Melvin Tarlue