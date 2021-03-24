No Space For Galamsey – Lands Minister Warns

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has indicated that government will not space for activities of illegal mining popularly known as Galamsey.

According to him , government shall continue to ensure the strict regulation of the mining sector to prevent illegal mining activities.

He made this known in an interview with the media on the sidelines of his working visit to Adansi North Community Mining project on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

According to him, Ghana can do small scale mining in a regulated manner.

The Minister commenced his two-day working visit to the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

By Melvin Tarlue