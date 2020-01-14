Conte Defends Sanchez Benching

Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte has lashed out at questions surrounding Alexis Sanchez’s fitness after the Inter Milan star failed to feature against Atalanta.

The 31-year-old ‒ currently on loan from Manchester United ‒ was among the title chasers’ substitutes on Saturday but was not brought on despite Inter appearing at risk of dropping points.

And in his post-match press conference, the former Chelsea coach was disgruntled after fielding questions about Sanchez’s availability.

He said, “You ask me about (Alexis) Sanchez, well in order to play the guys have to be fit. I am not crazy; I am neither an imbecile nor someone who likes to hurt himself.

“I know that one plus one makes two, but if in your opinion it makes five. If I decide to put somebody on the pitch it’s because I have my reasons.”