Controversy Erupts As Ahwoi Brother Suggests Mahama’s Fate May Be Similar To Late Mills

In what was meant to be a joyous occasion celebrating Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang’s nomination as John Mahama’s running mate, guests at the Labone office of the Church Street cabal of the NDC were left stunned by surprising comments made by Kwesi Ahwoi, a senior member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Kwame Peperah also known as Supreme Leader of the group opened the event by boasting about the power and influence of the Church Street group within the NDC.

He went on to declare that the group would have a significant influence on the direction of the party, as they had groomed young individuals to carry on their legacy.

However, the mood quickly turned sour when Kwesi Ahwois, 77, proposed a toast to Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang and suggested that she should be prepared to become president someday.

He referenced the unexpected passing of President John Evans Atta Mills, where John Mahama took over as president, and insinuated that a similar fate could befall Mahama if the NDC wins the upcoming presidential election.

These remarks did not sit well with many in attendance, including Kofi Totobi Quakyi, a prominent member of the Church Street group, who visibly displayed his displeasure and left the celebration prematurely.

The insensitive nature of Ahwoi’s comments raised concerns among guests, especially since Kofi Mills, the son of late President Mills, and Joyce Bawa, Mahama’s niece, were present at the event.

This incident has ignited speculation on social media about the health of John Mahama, who is seeking the presidency for the fourth time in December.

The passing of President Mills, who had been battling throat cancer, stirred up memories of the unexpected succession of John Mahama in 2012, truncating the presidential ambition of Kwesi Ahwoi.

According to sources, the Ahwois had been grooming Kwesi to take over from Mills until his unexpected death truncating the succession plan.

The Ahwoi brothers, influential figures within the NDC, were credited with convincing former President Jerry John Rawlings to choose Professor Mills as his running mate in 1996. Since then, their office on Church Street has been seen as a center of power and influence within the party.

Naana Opoku-Agyemang’s nomination, allegedly sponsored by the Ahwoi brothers, is viewed as a sign of the revival and extension of this old influence.

However, her age and perceived lack of ambition were cited as reasons for her selection, making her the safest choice for the NDC’s running mate in 2024.

As the NDC prepares for the December 2024 elections, the controversy surrounding Ahwoi’s comments has brought forward questions about succession within the party, leaving many to wonder who will be Mahama’s potential successor.

