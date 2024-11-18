Convict Pastor Love Gets GH¢2m Bail

Hammond Love

A High Court in Accra has granted the convict, Hammond Love, popularly known as Pastor Love, a GH¢2 million bail pending an appeal against his 48- month jail sentence for stealing.

The ex-husband of Gospel Musician, Obaapa Christy was sentenced to 48 months imprisonment in hard labour on October 1, 2024, for stealing a Toyota Highlander 2013 model valued at $50,000.

But he has appealed against the decision of the Circuit Court and subsequently filed for bail pending the determination of the appeal.

The court presided over by Justice Naa Quarshie granted the application for bail and ordered Pastor Love to produce two sureties who have verifiable properties in Accra.

He was further ordered to deposit his passport with the court’s registry and the passport must be one that has an expiration date which is not before November 15, 2025.

Pastor Love was also ordered to report to the police every Tuesday of the week.

Conviction

The convict was dragged to court in 2017 after he sold the vehicle which was sent down from the United States by a friend named Samuel Amankwah without his knowledge.

Court documents indicated that Pastor Love had cleared the vehicle from the port with his own money which the friend was going to reimburse.

The initial plan was for him to sell the vehicle after which he would deduct his money used in clearing the vehicle from the port.

Court document however, indicated that the owner of the vehicle changed his mind and asked Pastor Love to hold on as he would be in Ghana in April 2017 to reimburse him.

Pastor Love however, sold the vehicle for GH¢80,000 without the knowledge of the owner.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charge of stealing but the prosecution led by ASP Maxwell Frimpong was able to prove his guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

His Worship Isaac Addo, the presiding judge after finding him guilty convicted and sentenced Pastor Love to 48 months’ imprisonment in hard labour.

Prosecuting Facts

The prosecution’s fact stated that Samuel Amankwah, a businessman resident in the USA, shipped the vehicle to Ghana in 2016 and tasked Pastor Love to clear it.

It said the convict was told to sell the vehicle at $50,000 and deduct his duty money.

The complainant later informed the accused not to sell the vehicle and that he will arrive in Ghana in April and pay his money.

“In April 2017, the complainant arrived in the country and contacted the accused for his vehicle. The accused could not produce the vehicle to the complainant upon several demands.”

It said on May 25, 2017, Mr. Amankwah reported the case to the East Legon Police Station and Pastor Love was arrested. “During interrogation, the accused told Police that he secured a loan of GH¢40,000 with 20% interest to clear the vehicle. That the loan was accruing more interest so he sold the vehicle without the consent of the complainant at GH¢80,000 and gave GH¢70,000 to the loan company.

However, Pastor Love could not lead Police to the said loan company to ascertain the truth or otherwise, neither was he able to point out the person who bought the vehicle from him.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak