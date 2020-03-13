Coronavirus: Ghanaian Involved in Confirmed Cases

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has revealed that one of the victims of the confirmed Coronavirus cases is a Ghanaian.

He said the victim is a Ghanaian citizen residing in Turkey who returned to Ghana for a visit.

The other victim is also a Norwegian citizen.

They are both males.

Mr Nkrumah revealed that they entered Ghana through the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) about a week ago.

Ghana on Thursday night confirmed its first two cases of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a radio interview on Accra based Peace FM Friday morning which was monitored by DGN Online, Mr Nkrumah said the affected persons have been in Accra since they arrived.

He said they have been isolated since the case was confirmed while contact tracing is still ongoing.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri