BREAKING NEWS- Ghana Confirms First COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health has announced that two cases of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) has been confirmed in Ghana.

The cases, according to the Health Minster, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, were confirmed on Thursday, March 12, 2020 after test results from the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research proved positive for the virus.

“Both individuals returned from Norway and Turkey. So these are imported cases, ” Mr. Agyeman-Manu said.

He said both patients are being kept in isolation and are stable.

” We wish to assure Ghanaians that the government together with all health partners will continue to work assiduously to ensure the situation is contained, ” he said.

Meanwhile the public have been asked to practice good personal hygiene to keep themselves and their families healthy.

More soon…

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri