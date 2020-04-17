Coronavirus Response: Alhassan Tampuli Supports RCC With PPE’s

Alhassan Hashim Tafoo presenting the items to the Northern Regional Minister in Tamale

The Chief Executive Officer of National Petroluem Authority (NPA), Alhassan Tampuli, has donated some Personal protective equipment (PPE’s) to the Northern Regional Coordinating Council to distribute to the various health facilities in the region.

Some of the items donated include 174 Coveralls PPEs, 1,800, Disposable Isolation Blankets, 200 boxes of Gloves, 25 Lung Exercisers and 10 Pulse Oximeters.

Mr. Alhassan Hashim Tafoo who presented the items on behalf of the NPA CEO, said his boss is committed to supporting the health facilities in the region to help prevent the spread of the covid-19 virus in the region.

The Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed who received the item on behalf of the regional covid-19 team thanked the NPA boss for the kind gesture.

He noted that the items came at the right time, adding that health facilities are in need of them to be able to attend to patients who visit the facilities.

The minister tasked the covid-19 team to ensure that the items gets to health facilities that lacks the items to enhance health delivery in the region.

Mr. Saeed appealed to the media to support the regional covid-19 team to educate residents about the dangers d preventive measureswith regards to the covid-19 pandemic.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale