Covid-19 Nigerian Man Arrested

The Upper West Regional Police Command have rearrested the Nigerian National who escaped after testing positive for covid-19.

The Upper West Regional Police Commander, DCOP Francis Aboagye Nyarko, who confirmed the arrest to DGN Online in a telephone interview, said the patient was nabbed upon a tip-off at his hideout in Wa.

He disclosed that the Nigerian has been handed over to the Upper West Health Directorate.

The Nigerian has since been sent to the isolation center in Wa for treatment.

Simon Okafor Chukudi, a 46 year old Nigerian who tested positive for Covid-19 in Wa in the Upper West region ‘miraculously’ disappeared from his residence on April 14.

Information gathered by DGN Online indicated that the Nigerian was one of the patients who came from abroad and were asked to self-isolate after their sample were taken for testing.

The Nigerian disappeared from his residence at Wapaani, a suburb of Wa immediately his status was revealed to him by the health directorate in the Upper West region.

Police in the Upper West Region launched a manhunt for the Nigerian and called on residents to volunteer information to assist in apprehending him.

The Upper West Region have recorded six covid-19 cases so far.

Five of those cases were people who travelled into the country about three weeks ago from South Africa, Nigeria, United Kingdom, Australia and Germany before the President announced the closure of the borders, while the sixth person travelled into the region from Western Region.

FROM Eric Kombat, Wa