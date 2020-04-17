T’di Pastors Support COVID19 Fight

Rt. Rev. Daniel De-Graft Brace, Bishop of the Sekondi Diocese of the Methodist Church says it is important for the Church to assist government in the fight against the coronavirus.

He said the government alone cannot fight the pandemic and need support from the public to curb it.

He therefore praised the various Church groups for showing concern by donating assorted items to assist in the COVID-19 fight.

The Methodist Bishop stated this when the Sekondi-Takoradi Network of Ministers, Churches and Council donated a consignment of Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) to the Kwesimintsim Government hospital.

The PPEs donated worth over GHC10,000 included 2 infra-red thermometers, 10 boxes of examination gloves and 10 face shields.

The rest were 25 pieces of cover-alls, 15 disposable gowns, 20 N95 face masks and 200 face masks.

Rt Rev Brace who is also the chairman of the Network said much as the Christian Community believed in God, they equally believed in assisting human life at all times.

For his part, the Coordinator of the Network, Bishop Emmanuel Botwey commended frontline health personnel for their efforts in ensuring that the public overcome COVID-19.

He implored Ghanaians to continue to adhere strictly to the health and safety protocols needed to combat the COVID-19.

Dr Simon Osei Frimpong, Medical Superintendent of the hospital thanked the men of God for the gesture, stressing that the items would go a long way to assist the health personnel to effectively combat the COVID-19.

