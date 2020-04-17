DKB Warns NDC Over His Covid-19 Joke

DKB

Comedian DKB says he is ready to face members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) who are intolerant towards dissenting views.

After President Akufo-Addo’s last address on progress made in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic last week, DKB in a video congratulated the President for the timely interventions he has put in place to curb the spread of the virus.

He also went on to make jokes about the possibility of NDC losing the upcoming general elections if the current government continues to support Ghanaians during the pandemic with such freebies as 50% free electricity and free water for three months.

But it appears the joke did not go down well with some NDC supporters who started attacking him on social media.

“This is a fair warning to those serial NDC members online attacking people and those mischievous NDC members who are dragging the party’s name into the mud, be careful. Don’t bring your nonsense on me.

Me, I am a different breed of comedian,” he warned in a new video he shared on Tuesday April 14.

“I am in a country that preaches freedom of speech, if I express my speech, you dare not attack me. How dare you? Where were you when I was attacking the New Patriotic Party (NPP)? Where were you when I was criticizing Nana? Were you blind or your 2gh cedis data was not available,” he questioned.

“I have the right to laugh at any party. I’m a comedian and that is my job…You go and watch Trevor Noah in the USA laughing at Donald Trump, Democrats and you enjoy it and said oh he is so talented but when a Ghanaian comedian laughs at NDC, NPP then you start attacking because it is going against your party. This foolish intolerance don’t bring it to me. What have you done for NDC, claiming NDC as founder,” he added.

In a bid to clear doubts about the particular political party he supports, DKB revealed he is a policy-based voter.

According to him, he voted for ex- president Kufuor in 2004 because he reduced his school fees at the University of Ghana.

In 2008, he voted for the Late President Atta Mill of the NDC for peace and he voted ex-President John Mahama in 2012 because he didn’t want government projects to be limbo after NDC’s first term.

In 2016 he voted Nana Akufo-Addo for change. “I don’t belong to any party,” he cleared the air.

By Francis Addo