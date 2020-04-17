Oko-Boye Approved For Deputy Minister

Dr. Bernard Oko-Boye

THE MEMBER of Parliament (MP) for Ledzokuku, Dr. Bernard Oko-Boye has cleared the final hurdle in his nomination by the President as the Deputy Minister of Health after gaining approval of Parliament early today.

The young medical doctor, who is the Board Chairman of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, won the backing of his colleagues in a unanimous voice vote after the Appointments Committee presented its report to the House.

His nomination was announced by President Akufo-Addo to Parliament on April 8, 2020 as Deputy Minister for Health for appointment in accordance with Article 79 (1) of the 1992 Constitution.

This was subsequently referred to the Appointments Committee by Speaker Prof. Aaron Michael Oquaye for urgent consideration to befit the state of the nation’s current public health emergency and report in pursuant to Order 172 of the Standing Orders of the House.

Contributing to the debate to approve Dr. Oko-Boye, Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu described the Ledzokuku MP as value-addition to the course of governance.

According to him, the nominee will undoubtedly discharge his duties creditably since he demonstrated to the Appointments Committee of his deeper understanding and appreciation of the public health matters and the practice of medicine in general.

“He holds promise and he acquitted himself very well at the vetting and that gives me this confidence I am reposing in him,” the Tamale South MP stressed.

The Minority Leader also commended government for its efforts at containing the coronavirus pandemic, and called for more personal protective equipment to be made available for the frontline workers.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House