Coronavirus Response: Ghana Highest Testing Country In Africa

Ghana is leading Africa in the testing of its population for coronavirus (Covid-19).

So far, the government has tested 37,954 persons out of which 566 were confirmed for Covid-19.

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, addressing a press briefing in Accra on Tuesday, April 14 in Accra, said the number of people tested represents a per capita testing of 1,265 per a million population.

“This is the highest in Africa followed by South Africa with a per capita testing of 1,161per a million population,” he said.

He further noted that the number of testing sites in the country have been increased from two to five.

The sites include the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR), the Kumasi Center for Collaborative Research, National public health reference lab, Korle bu, Center for Scientific and Industrial Research and Veterinary Services Department (VSD), Accra, Kpong and Tamale.

The Information Minister further noted that with enhanced testing the country is increasing its numbers to 44,421 which will shore up the tests per capita to 1480 per a million population.

He said the aggressive tracing, testing and treatment has been the approach adopted by the government to get ahead of the virus and contain Covid-19.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri