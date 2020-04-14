Coronavirus Response: 406 Arrested for Flouting Lockdown Directive

The Ghana Police Service has arrested some 406 persons in various parts of the country for flouting the coronavirus lockdown rule.

According to ACP Lydia Yaako Donkor, head of regional police, Accra, 103 of those arrested are in police custody.

Speaking at a Covid-19 press briefing in Accra in Tuesday, April 14, ACP Donkor said those found culpable will be charged GH¢ 12,000 to GH¢ 60,000 for the offense.

President Akufo-Addo extended the two week partial lockdown by one more week.

The affected areas, Accra, Tema, Kumasi and Kasoa however, remained unchanged.

“The extension takes from 1am on Monday, April 13 till the next Sunday, “he said.

The lockdown is to enable the government enhance contact tracing and testing in the affected areas.

But some people in the affected areas are reluctant in complying with the directive which has lead to the enforcement agencies arrsting those found outside or in groups without any tangible reason.

Ghana as at April 11, has recorded 566 Covid-19 cases with 17 recoveries and eight deaths.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri