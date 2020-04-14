Coronavirus Update: Ghana Case Count Still At 566

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has clarified misinformation about the number of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases recorded in the country.

According to the GHS, there has not been an increase in the country’s case count of 566 since it was last updated on April 11.

Director General of the GHS, Dr. Patrick Kumah Aboagye, addressing the press in Accra on Tuesday April 14, said the 1064 confirmed cases circulating on social media was false and should be treated with contempt.

He directed the public to the GHS coronavirus response update website for accurate information on case management in the country.

Ghana has recorded 17 recoveries from Covid-19 with eight deaths.

The service further indicated that 473 patients being treated at home or in isolation centers are responding to treatment.

So far 10 out of the 16 regions of Ghana have confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri