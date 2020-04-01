Coronavirus Update: Ghana Tests 4,560 Cases

A total of 4,560 suspected coronavirus cases have been tested in Ghana following the outbreak of the viral infection in the country.

The Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (MNIMR) has tested 4,225 while the Kumasi Center for Collaborative Research (KCCR) has tested 335 cases.

Head of Public Health, Ghana Health Service, (GHS) Dr. Badu Sarkodie, who disclosed this at a press briefing in Accra, said the Korle Bu infectious disease lab will soon be rolled in to join the testing of cases.

This, he said, will help reduce the burden on the two main centers and fast truck the release of test results.

The number of confirmed coronavirus (Covid-19) cases has hit 195 cases as at 8:00am April 1, 2020.

Out of the total confirmed cases, 106 were recorded from the general surveillance system, both in Accra and Kumasi, 79 from those on mandatory quarantine in Accra and 10 from those in mandatory quarantine in Tamale.

So far, Greater Accra, Ashanti, Eastern, Northern and Upper West Regions have recorded cases of covid-19.

