Coup Monger Barker-Vormawor Denies A-G’s Claims

Convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor has refuted the claims made by the Attorney General office that he is not cooperating with the Police in their investigations.

The Attorney-General in an affidavit in opposition against application for bail filed by Barker-Vormawor, said the latter has not been cooperating with the police.

According to the AG, Barker-Vormawor has blatantly refused to give the police access to his phone to conduct search on it by unlocking to assist with investigation as ordered b a District Court.

Again, the AG said, Barker-Vormawor has on February 16, 2022 failed to comply with court order for a search to be conducted in his house by failing to show the police his fixed place of abode in Ghana, thereby rendering the search warrant impossible to be executed.

However, Barker-Vormawor, through his lawyers has denied such claims saying among other things that “I have fully cooperated with the Police throughout my arrest, detention and interrogations.

“That on February 17, 2022 for instance, when the police preseneted to me a search warrant from the court, I complied and led them to conduct various intrusive and thorough searches at my home and all other places that were named in the search warrant.

“That again when, the police presented another search warrant they obtained ex-parte to me on March 3, 2022, I refered them to my counsel who promptly wrote a letter to the Inspector General of Police for the search to be conducted in accordance with the warrant. Attached as exhibit OMB2 and OMB 3 are a copy, each of each of the warrant and letter from my counsel to the Inspector General of Police.”

He mentioned that he has handed his mobile phone and other personal effects to the police which they have ever asked for when he was arrested which are still in custody of the police hence he has cooperated with the police at all times.

Read some Barker-Vormawor affidavit in reply to AG below:

By Vincent Kubi