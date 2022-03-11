Follow Laid Down Procedures For Redress – NPP To Angry Members

John Boadu

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) says it will not countenance any form of violence and acrimony that will mar its Electoral Area Coordinators’ elections.

Electoral Area Coordinators is sheduled between March 18 and 20 this year as part of the process of restructuring the party ahead of the 2024 general elections.

It would be recalled that there were pockets of violence in some parts of the country during the polling station elections as some resorted to legal means by placing injunctions on the elections.

Finding a way to bring peace, the General Secretary of NPP, John Boadu has asked party members who feel aggrieved to use party structures to resolve their grievances.

“The party equally wishes to appeal to its rank and file who may be aggrieved in the course of the exercise to use the laid down time tested grievance procedures of the party to seek redress.

“This is the only party we have, and we owe it to our forbears and our conscience to protect and defend the good name of the party at all times,” John Boadu said.

This follows protest by some members of NPP in the Kwadaso constituency who picketed at party’s headquarters in Accra to petition their national leaders over issues they had with the recent polling station executive elections.

The protesters alleged that the Chairperson for the constituency’s polling station elections, Gifty Ohene Konadu, breached the party’s constitution in the conduct of the polling station executive elections in the area.

Besides that Elmina Magistrate Court also placed an injunction on the NPP polling station elections ongoing in the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem (KEEA) constituency of the Central Region on Thursday.

By Vincent Kubi