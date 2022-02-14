For the fifth time in 481 pieces of beef, the word ‘coup’ appears in the heading. That many times of occurrence raises cause for concern about that anathema of social upheaval which always results in waste and resource squandering. It first headlined on March 22, 2010. Then it was about mentality. A second appearance in a heading was on August 5, 2013 when a ‘never again’ was canvassed.

April 16, 2018 marked a third appearance in which ‘unmatriotic’ compatriots were being castigated for having coup nostalgia. Then on the fourth occasion on October 7, 2019 it was a wonderment over people really wishing for coup.

Therefore, ‘coup’ has been surfacing in intervals of over three years, almost three years, and just over a year, to today’s a little over two years; since the October 2019 last appearance. The concern is how some among my compatriots could still be thinking coup. This time, though, coup in a beef heading is with a lot of reason. People are talking coup everywhere.

Market women, unaware of the ‘Ɛyɛhann, ɛyɛkanea,’ congress founder torture of traders who came before them, are able to open their mouths to wish for coup. MPs, West Africans, abrɔfoamanso; they are all talking coup, as if it is desirable or could serve any useful purpose.

Naively, a congress lawless so-called lawmaker, more a serial demonstrator, is carelessly threatening judges that they are political because they are exercising their constitutional duty to hold lawmaker lawbreakers accountable. Obviously, he’s also too young to know about the “Martyrs of Justice” who stand in front of the Supreme Court buildings.

If he had been reminded his congress forbears killed judges they didn’t like, he would know he opened his mouth carelessly. No one in his party has told him that it was his congress forbear murderers who carried out their threat to deal with judges whenever they would come to power and actually abused their coup power unjustifiably murdering judges.

It’s coup mongering. Monger on, they would continue. My wish as someone who has seen the bad, and the ugly in coups, is that their wish for coup is never granted. It should never be granted because coups are always destructive. They have never corrected political, economic or social ills. They compound them, making them more difficult to be addressed.

‘Matriotically’ and wisely, a real lawmaker, one who knows e-levy will ensure he gets paid for working for the motherland, is saying: ‘Be on full alert to protect Ghanaians against coup d’état.’ He’s the caring one not the congresspeople urging coup against the motherland republic hoping to take advantage to rape it again.

Sadly, the mechanism the constitution created for self-defence by which it was to be protected from coups, is fast asleep. The coup makers who made that constitution thought they would rule with it forever so they thought there should be coup-proof provisions. So, for example, they instituted the NCCE to educate and develop a coup resistant critical mass. Just imagine, with all the threats and coup advocacy, not a word of anti-coup is coming from it.

To my loyal compatriots who care about the stability and prosperity of the motherland, they should take a cue from the wise saying by the elders: Onyawo a ɔbɛyɛ wo (threat) anoaduro (antidote) ne (is) M’ada me ho so (taken the necessary precaution or preventive measures). Let us all be vigilant and expose any moves to destabilise the motherland.

Congresspeople hope to intimidate and sow disaffection among my compatriots with demonstrations such as the ‘yentua’ one they just undertook. Like everything they steal, they distort and make nonsense of it where their originators meant well. The last time someone said yentua in the 1970s, it was to instill, through practice, a national sense and spirit of self-reliance., to grow what we were eating, among other positive national development programmes and projects. Congress’ yentua is self-seeking, trying to twist a responsible e-levy intention into a monster of exploitation.

I read somewhere about this imposter of a fixer. Too young to have ever lived the negativity of a coup experience, he’s, by his actions, demonstrated he doesn’t have a clue about how to fix anything about a motherland. Listen to him say he would stage a coup himself. Of course he comes from a family of coup makers but he talks like coup making is a child’s play.

Let whoever cares, though, heed the matriotic MP’s call for vigilance. If anybody fools you in 2022 that a coup will be beneficial to you, tell him apuu and alert the powers who will stop him, be he the pretender fixer and his coup crazy kin.

A motherland where life is dominated by politics and religion which are much about talk and little about doing development would be at coup risk. ‘Bɔn’asomu’ was the heading for the June 7, 2010 edition of the beef write-up. Congress never gives up on violence as means for seizing power. It’s in their marrow; because, almost twelve years on, after all the distance the 1992 Constitution has travelled, that anopheles of a scribe is still talking somebody should slap a deputy speaker. Forever violent congress, indeed.

By Kwasi Ansu-Kyeremeh