Coup Plot: ACP Agorzor Denied Bail

ACP Dr Benjamin Agordzo

An Accra High Court has denied to grant ACP Dr. Benjamin Agordzor bail saying the application was premature.

Lawyer for the senior police officer who is in detention for his alleged involvement in an alleged coup plot had filed the application pleading with the court to grant him bail pending his trial.

Moving the application, the lawyer, Martin Kpebu argued that his client had no intention to carry out any coup.

According to him ACP Agordzo had given lectures on similar issues that considering high unemployment in Ghana it could lead to an Arab spring and steps needed to be taken to avert it.

He added that his client only contributed GHc2,000 to TAG to help an outreach Programme at Agbogbloshie which was carried out.

Mr. Kpebu argued that ACP Agordzo is senior police officer who is not a flight risk and will appear for the trial when granted bail.

The application was opposed by the state represented by Hilda Craig, a senior state attorney who said the applicant is a senior police officer who could interfere with investigations when granted bail.

She said contrary to what the defense lawyer had stated, ACP Agordzo was actively involved in the alleged coup plot and even when he was outside the country, he was in in constant contact with Dr. Mac-Palm who is the mastermind of the whole coup plot.

The court presided over by Justice George Buadi refused the application saying it is premature.

ACP Dr. Agordzo is alleged to have incited members of a non-governmental organisation ‘Take Action Ghana’ (TAG) to demonstrate against the New Patriotic Party government and subsequently overthrow it as he allegedly said it is within their right to do so.

Apart from his alleged involvement in the planning of the said demonstration, ACP Agordzor is said to have assisted the group with various sums of money to facilitate the organisation of the intended demonstration and overthrow.

ACP Agordzor according to the BNI also drafted a speech to be delivered on the day of the demonstration and the subsequent overthrow of government.

The top police officer is the latest person to be arrested in connection with the coup attempt targeted at the Jubilee House.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak