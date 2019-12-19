Coup Plot: Court Orders Prosecution To Speed Up Investigations

ACP Benjamin Agordzo

The Magistrate of the Kaneshie District Court Her Worship Eleanor Bance Botwe has urged the prosecution in the case in which ACP Benjamin Agordzo, and nine others are being held for allegedly plotting to distablise the country to speed up with their investigations.

This was after the prosecution prayed the court to extend the bail warrant of the suspects who are still in custody at various cells for them to conclude their investigations.

ACP Agordzo, Dr Frederick Yao Mac Palm, Denyo Kafui and Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu together with six others have been charged with conspiracy to commit treason felony and treason.

In court on Thursday, when the case was called, the prosecution led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvester Asare said the prosecution is still putting the docket together for onward transfer t the Attorney General Office for its advice.

He, however, prayed for the warrant of the accused persons to be extended until the next court day.

But one of the lawyers on the defence team Mr Victor Kodjogah Adawudu urged the court to take judicial notice of the consistency with which the suspects were being unreasonably being put in custody.

According to him, “if the prosecution was saying they are putting their house in order to send the docket to AG then the apparent inference is that investigation is almost concluded for AG’s advice.

“We want the court to take judicial notice for the reason that we cannot continue coming to this court for the prosecution to tell the court investigation is ongoing yet nothing was happening”.

The court prior to adjourning the case urged the prosecution to “speed up investigations.”

The case has since been adjourned to January 8, 2020.

Apart from CPL Ali Solomon and WO2 Esther Saan apart, seven of the suspects will have their bail application determined Friday by the Criminal Division of the Accra High Court.

ACP Agordzo is also expected to move his bail application before the same court presided over by Justice Georgina Mensa-Datsa.

–Starrfm