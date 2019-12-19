Dormaa Queen Mothers Participate In Cooking Competition

A special cooking competition has been organised for queen mothers in Dormaa in the Bono Region.

The competition organised by Onga formed part of activities marking the 20th anniversary celebration of the enstoolment of Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang-Badu II, and Odeneho Akosua Fima II, the paramount chief and Queen of the Dormaa Traditional Area

It also formed part of activities marking the celebration of the 2019 “Kwafie festival” the most significant event on the traditional calendar, celebrated by the chiefs and people of Dormaa.

About 50 queen mothers placed in a group of 10 participated in the competition.

They prepared a variety of local dishes.

The Dormaahene graced the cooking competition which had in attendance a total of 500 queen mothers.

The queen mothers who participated in the competition on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, were awarded by Onga.

Known in private life as Justice Daniel Mensah, a high court judge, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang-Badu II ascended the Dormaa throne after the demise of his grand uncle, the late Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang-Badu I, in 1998.

He was subsequently enstooled on June 7, 1999, while Odeneho Fima II, the Queen who succeeded her late mother Nana Akosua Nsuaa I, was enstooled on January 31, 2000.