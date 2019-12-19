Minister Organizes Health Walk In Dormaa

Kwaku Agyeman-Manu (left)

Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, has organized a special health walk for residents in Dormaa, Bono Region.

The Minister, who doubled as Member of Parliament for Dormaa held the walk as part of activities marking the 20th anniversary celebration of the enstoolment of Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang-Badu II, and Odeneho Akosua Fima II, the paramount chief and Queen of the Dormaa Traditional Area.

It was also part of activities marking the celebration of the 2019 “Kwafie festival” the most significant event on the traditional calendar, celebrated by the chiefs and people of Dormaa.

He donated about 1000 t-shirts to residents who participated in the walk.

Known in private life as Justice Daniel Mensah, a high court judge, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang-Badu II ascended the Dormaa throne after the demise of his grand uncle, the late Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang-Badu I, in 1998.

He was subsequently enstooled on June 7, 1999, while Odeneho Fima II, the Queen who succeeded her late mother Nana Akosua Nsuaa I, was enstooled on January 31, 2000.