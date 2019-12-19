Ghanaian Author Speaks On Lupus

Daniella Djan

South Africa-based Ghanaian female writer, Daniella Djan, is set to bring to the fore, the plight of persons battling systemic lupus erythematous commonly known as lupus.

Ms. Djan, who was diagnosed with lupus at the early age of 18, will be having a conversation around the ailment as she launches her book titled: Crazy Became Me: A Lupus Story.

Ms. Djan was born and raised in South Africa.

The book is a memoir and its launching ceremony is slated for 6:00pm on Monday, December 23, 2019, at the Oak Plaza Hotel in Accra.

Crazy Became Me: A Lupus Story is about living and yet thriving with lupus.

Lupus is a severe, life-threatening, autoimmune condition that affects five million people worldwide, including Toni

Braxton, Seal and Selena Gomez.

In this memoir, Daniella Djan takes readers on her riveting journey of overcoming the seemingly insurmountable challenges that come with living with this invisible, incurable disease.

Centered on her experiences of living with

lupus, the book highlights the universal theme of hope, courage, and taking the crazy moments of life with a pinch of salt.

Daniella Djan is a South Africa-based Ghanaian author, writer, editor, educator and speaker.

She is a Rhodes University graduate with a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology and Journalism & Media Studies.

She also holds a Post Graduate Certificate in Education.

Since publishing Crazy Became Me: A Lupus Story she has become an advocate for spreading awareness about the disease and has been a representative on various national platforms in South Africa.

Her resilience and positive approach to dealing with enormous challenges has inspired and empowered many who encounter challenges of different kinds.