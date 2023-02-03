Court Fines Oxlade N5m Over Sex Tape Leak

Oxlade

A Nigerian High Court has awarded N5 million damages against the singer, Oxlade for allegedly leaking his sex tape with a lady identified as John Blessing.

In a judgement delivered on January 24, 2023, Justice Olalekan Oresanya, according to Nigeria’s Dailypost described the act of the musician secretly recorded having sex with a woman as “despicable, horrendous, classless and distasteful.”

Oxlade’s sex video surfaced on social media without the woman’s consent.

The leaked tape sparked a huge outrage and forced Oxlade to tender a public apology to the woman involved and his fans.

Blessing had, in March 2022, filed a suit before the Court seeking N20million damages and a declaration that the singer’s act of recording his explicit sexual acts without her knowledge amounted to flagrant contravention of enabling laws, violation of her fundamental rights to dignity, privacy and freedom from discrimination guaranteed under Sections 34 and 37 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended); and Articles 5 of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights (Ratification and Enforcement), Act, CAP A9, LFN, 2004.

Justice Oresanya also berated the singer for treating the judicial process with disrespect and accused his counsel of aiding him in desecrating the temple of justice.

The judge who entered the Terms of Settlement dated January 11, 2023, ordered Oxlade to pay the sum of N5 million damages to Blessing in two instalments of N3 million and N2 million, respectively.