KNUST Student Dies In Gory Accident On Spintex Road

A FEMALE Level 300 student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Leticia Abena Achiaa, 22, has passed away in a car crash on the Spintex – Accra Polo Club stretch.

According to reports, Leticia left campus to Accra to meet her friends for a hangout but unfortunately met her untimely death.

She was in the company of two men when the unregistered white BMW car somersaulted multiple times before landing in a gutter leading to her death.

The two men, however, survived the fatal accident.

In a related development, a motor accident has claimed three lives, two men and a female, at Yaw Bronya Community in the Bosome Freho District of the Ashanti region.

The fatal accident occurred on Thursday, February 2, 2023.

According to an eye witness report, the deceased were on a motor bike heading towards the Foase-Tebeso Community when the incident happened.

Reaching a point on the road at Yaw Bronya, a community next to Foase, the motor bumped into a pot hole, crashing the woman who was crossing the road.

The three died on the spot. The mortal remains have been deposited at the morgue for autopsy and preservation.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke