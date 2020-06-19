Court Injuncts Subin Constituency NPP Primaries

A Kumasi High Court has placed an interlocutory injunction on the primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Subin Constituency of the Ashanti scheduled for tomorrow, June 20.

This was after 51 delegates who claim they have been illegally suspended from the party without any reason filed an application before the court.

The plaintiffs in a suit filed against the NPP at the National, Regional, Constituency levels as well as the Subin Constituency Chairman and Secretary claim that the they were arbitrarily suspended from the party last year without giving them the opportunity to defend themselves.

The plaintiffs led by Isaac Nimako claim their suspension was orchestrated by the current Member of Parliament (MP) of the area, Eugene Boakye Antwi.

The plaintiffs among others also allege that the defendants have failed to resort to the internal mechanisms of the party in dealing with grievances and have failed to give them (plaintiffs) a hearing which is against the constitution of the party.

The plaintiffs have also alleged that the constituency chairman and secretary working in conjunction with the current MP have altered the compiled photo album of the party to be used for tomorrow’s primaries.

This they claim was to perpetuate electoral fraud on the party members in the constituency.

They were therefore, seeking a declaration that the edited photo album of the constituency cannot and should not be used for the 2020 primaries as it is not credible.

Instead, they were seeking the court to order the constituency executive to use the credibly compiled delegates photo album for the primaries.

They were also seeking an order compelling the constituency executives to reinstate them so they can participate in the primaries.

The plaintiffs through their lawyer, Annis Moghtar Mohayideen subsequently filed an application for interlocutory injunction which was granted by the court presided over by Justice Ali Baba Abature.