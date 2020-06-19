D’banj Hot Over Rape Case *IGP Orders Probe

Nigerian sensational musician, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo popularly known as D’Banj, is hot over alleged rape case levelled against him by a Nigerian lady known as Seyitan Babatayo.

D’banj is facing police investigations if alleged rape case where he was said to have raped a lady in a hotel.

Some 15,000 persons have already signed a petition for UN to strip him off of his appointment.

Earlier on Friday, June 19, 2020, Nigerian Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, ordered a probe into the rape allegations.

The order was in response to a petition written by Seyitan’s lawyer, Tommy Ojoge-Daniel.

The IGP served the order in a letter signed by DCP Idowu Owohunwa.

The letter was titled: ‘Re: Petition against (1) Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo (Aka D’Banj) for Rape Indecent Sexual Assault, Attempted Assault on Miss Seyitan Temidayo.”

D’banj is a UN Youth Ambassador. The petition is on Change.org and was initiated by a user named E. Popoola.

“We call on the United Nations, and United Nations Women Africa organisations to remove Nigerian artiste Mr. Dapo Oyebanjo as a youth ambassador and distance themselves from his actions following the sponsored kidnap of Seyitan who accused D’banj of rape and sexual assault which happened in 2018,” the petition reads.

It comes after news that

policemen allegedly acting on the instruction of D’banj detained Seyitan for over 24 hours, allegedly forcing her to delete all chats, social media posts, and other vital information from her phone. The incident elicited a wide range of criticism on social media.

The rape incident is believed to have taken place in 2018 and the supposed victim is demanding apology from D’banj.

However, the hotel in which the incident is reported to have happened has denied the allegations, saying D’banj never raped her.

D’banj has since responded to the allegations.

Below is his response

D’banj said: “Today is exactly 1 week after my birthday and this will be the only time I will address the recent false allegations and lies from the pit of hell.

“I have chosen to do so because the incident is a slap to my marriage and my beautiful wife, my entire family and those who believe in me.

“I did not want to dignify the slurs with a response but it appears my silence has empowered my accusers to think I have been scared into the shadows so I would like to state that these accusations are false and ludicrous and have been handed over to my Legal Team.

“It’s unfortunate that this is coming a few weeks before the second anniversary of the passing of my son Daniel and this well timed falsehood has reopened the painful scars of my deep loss.

“To my fans and loved ones, thanks for the support, your positive comments and prayers. God bless us all.”

In the legal documents, D’banj’s legal representatives said the artiste totally denies the allegations.

D’banj’s reps accused his accusers of defamation and said Seyitan is a “gold digger”.

The singer’s lawyers also demanded “N100, 000 million compensatory deposit to assuage his battered image

What Seyitan says

The rape victim narrates that: “I was invited for an all-white party at Eko Atlantic (splash off) which was an all-night party on the 30th of December 2018, by Franklin D’banj ex-manager at that time and I went with my friend then named Laide.

“When I got to the party I met a girl at the party named Oyin, who was with a guy who happens to be D’banj’s friend. She asked who I came with I told her the person I came with already left.

“When I was leaving Oyin and I exchanged numbers and she asked where I was lodged I told her Glee hotel in VI, and she said it was the same hotel she was lodged and I asked her if she could drop me off she said that wasn’t a problem.

“On getting to the hotel, Oyin called me when I got to my room and told me D’banj saw me at the party and he wanted to be with me for the night and I was offered a sum of money but i bluntly refused because I wasn’t interested.

“So I slept off within 5/6am and pls note (I’m a naked sleeper) and woke up and found D’banj in my room already, and I asked him what he was doing in my room he didn’t say a word and asked if I was a baby and started fingering me.

“I went ahead to threaten him that I was going to shout he said if I shout I’ll leave the hotel naked, D’banj raped me.

“When he left and I got to see he came in with an extra key (card) and I later found out that D’banj lodged all his staffs in the hotel. Then I called my supposed friend Oyin who I saw at the party if she planned with D’banj she said No.

“She came downstairs to meet me where I was crying. She asked us to go upstairs to meet her guy who was D’banj’s friend. When I got there the guy was disappointed and begged me to keep quiet and promised me D’banj will call me and apologize.

“And he gave my friend 100 dollars to give me to take medication.”

“I’m so livid and mad seeing a rapist being an advocate for rape. This is my story and I know there are lots of girls who can’t come out to say their story. Don’t be ashamed to say your story it took me 2 years to write my Rape story #wearetired.”

Celebrities Condemn D’banj

Meanwhile, other top Nigerian celebrities including actress Rita Dominic and MI Abaga have condemned D’banj for his alleged decision to cause the arrest of the lady.

By Melvin Tarlue