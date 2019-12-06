Court Issues Arrest Warrant For Edmund Klutsey

Edmund Klutsey

An Accra District Magistrate Court has issued a warrant for the immediate arrest of one Edmund Klutsey for alleged fraud.

The 29-year-old man is said to have defrauded a business woman of GH¢51,000.

According to the warrant of arrest issued in October, the suspect informed the complainant that he had a full container of Red Bull Energy drink for sale at Tema Port and subsequently collected the amount to clear the goods for her.

After collecting the money, the warrant said Edmund Klutsey went into hiding and efforts made to arrest him had proved futile.

The warrant described Klutsey as stout, fair in complexion with a black hair and brown eyes, and added that he often paraded himself as a National Security operative.

He is believed to be a native of Aflao and was last seen at Tema Harbour and is believed to be hiding at Michel Camp.

The police have asked the public to be on the lookout for Edmund Klutsey and anyone with information should endeavour to call 0244894175, 0557446181 and 0244797956 or call the police emergency number 18555, or report to the nearest police station.