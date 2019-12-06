GEXIM Champions Shea Industry

Lawrence Agyinsam addressing participants

CHIEF EXECUTIVE Officer of Ghana Export Import Bank (GEXIM), Lawrence Agyinsam, has indicated that the bank will continue to support the Shea industry in northern Ghana with financial and advisory support.

This will help improve the living conditions of the women in the Shea value chain and generate income.

Mr Agyinsam, who disclosed this when he addressed the official launch of the World Shea EXPO 2020, in Accra, recently, noted: “To date through a collaboration with the Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects (SEHP), we have sunk in about GH¢40 million in the industry.”

Mr. Agyinsam said the project was key to the bank because it was in line with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s vision to transform Ghana into an industrialized country and provide meaningful livelihood for its hardworking citizens.

As a potent raw material, he said the product, which had integrated into a very sophisticated global production and supply chain, had tremendous power to propel rural economies and transform the lives of millions in the sub region, Africa and the world as a whole.

In an address, Hajia Samira Bawumia, the Second Lady, said the Shea tree had now gone beyond being an integral part of life in the northern part of the country, to becoming a viable economic venture.

“The collection and processing of Shea-nuts are significant activities for women in those regions, since they provide them with income for livelihood and the demand for Shea has been growing and manufacturers are responding by creating products desired by global consumers” she added.

She said an event such as the Shea Expo, which brought together players in the value chain, was an opportunity to expand knowledge on the Shea industry.

Some exhibitors at the launch have expressed the hope that their participation in the World Shea Expo would enable them build networks for future expansion of their businesses.

The event is slated for Tamale from April 22-25, 2020.

The theme is: “Repositioning the Shea Industry to Accelerate Ghana’s Export Diversification Agenda within the context of Ghana Beyond Aid”.

