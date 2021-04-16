Court Orders EC To Produce Techiman South Documents

Jean Mensa – Chairperson of EC

THE Wenchi High Court in the Bono Region has asked the Electoral Commission (EC) to produce the original document of the 2020 Parliamentary Election for inspection by the National Democratic Congress (NDC), which is challenging the validity of the Techiman South results declared in favour of the NPP’s Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah.

The court, presided over by A.W.K. Nawurah, gave the order after lawyers of Christopher Beyere Baasongti, the NDC candidate that filed the petition, objected to documents produced by the EC, which is the second respondent in the case.

The NDC counsel, in objecting to the documents, described them as “cut and paste”, and the court consequently ordered the EC to file “the original documents within three days” which documents must be at the court’s registry by April 19, 2021, for inspection by the NDC.

The court awarded a cost of GH¢2,000 against the EC, despite an explanation by the EC Returning Officer, Nana Dwamena Prempeh, that he was no longer at post since he worked as a contract staff for the commission.

Later, the NPP Constituency Secretary, Richard Asamoah, who represented the first respondent, the NPP, told the press that the party was satisfied with the ruling of the court.

He said though the Returning Officer was no longer with the EC, once it was a public service, he ought to avail himself to answer the interrogatories.

For the first time since sitting, the first respondent and MP for Techiman South, Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah was in court to witness proceedings, while the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia represented the petitioner.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Wenchi