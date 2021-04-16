Minister Briefed About Race Course Roads

The Race Course Market

THE POOR road network at the Race Course Market in Kumasi, with its attendant challenges, will soon be a thing of the past.

This follows a firm decision by the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) to do everything possible to get the roads fixed soon.

Osei Assibey Antwi, the Kumasi Mayor, told DAILY GUIDE that the Minister of Roads, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, has been properly briefed about the bad roads.

According to him, the assembly through the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, appealed to the Roads Minister to help.

Osei Assibey said the Race Course Market has become very active in recent times as more traders have been relocated there.

He, therefore, said for the market to live up to its expectations, there is the strong need for the roads there to be in good shape.

“Through the office of the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, the Minister of Roads has been informed about Race Course roads. Hopefully, the roads will be tackled in order to ensure the smooth movement of vehicles and also boost business activities,” he said.

The Kumasi Mayor also said more lorry stations would also be relocated to Race Course area to make commercial transport business viable, saying “we are determined to make petty trading in particular become successful so that the livelihoods of the people will improve.”

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi