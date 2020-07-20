Covid-19 Cases Hit 15,136 In Accra

Ghana capital, Accra, has recorded 15,136 confirmed cases of Covid-19 out of the national total of 27,667.

This was contained in the latest Covid-19 case management update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

Ashanti Region has also recorded 5,841 cases while the Western Region has recorded 2,253.

The Central Region has 1,140 cases, Eastern Region has 1,077 cases and the Volta Region has 502 cases.

Bono East, Upper East and Northern regions recorded 294, 282 and 271 cases respectively.

The Bono Region has recorded 266 cases, Western Region, 216 cases, Oti Region,146 cases and the Ahafo Region 103.

Upper West Region has 74 cases, Savannah Region has 57 and the nine cases have been recorded in the North East Region.

So far, 23,249 Covid-19 recoveries have been recorded with 148 deaths nationwide.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri