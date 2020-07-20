Girl Asked To Clean Drains For Not Wearing Face Mask

A young lady has faced probably one of the worst embarrassments of her life.

On Monday morning, July 20, the lady (name undisclosed) was asked by police to descend a commercial bus (trotro) that was passing through the Dome Market.

She was not wearing face mask as directed by President Nana Akufo-Addo to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

As she descended, she was ordered by the police to buy a face mask to put on.

Immediatea after wearing the mask, the police ordered her to join Zoomlion, MMDAs and Local Government Ministry’s staff who were cleaning the Dome Market as part of efforts to prevent the spread of infectious diseases, particularly coronavirus.

The Local Government Ministry and Zoomlion are cleaning markets across Accra today.

Meanwhile, a young man riding a bicycle was also given a hot chase by the police for not wearing a mask.

Two other men were earlier arrested and made to sweep the Dome market.

By Melvin Tarlue