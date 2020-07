Confirmed cases of Covid-19 has increased to 27,667.

This was after the Ghana Health Service (GHS) recorded 607 new cases.

The GHS in it’s latest update indicated the three more Covid-19 patients have succumbed to the virus.

This has raised the death toll to 148 from the 145 recorded on July 19.

Recoveries from the infection are now 23,249, leaving an active case count of 4,270.

By Jamia Akweley Okertchiri