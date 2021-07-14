Covid-19 Cases On Gradual Rise In Ghana

Ghana is once again recording a gradual rise in coronavirus.

According to the Ghana Health Service, there has been a gradual increase in cases over the past four weeks.

Over 2,000 active cases have been recorded, says the GHS.

The GHS says average daily case count is over 120 cases.

GHS made this known to the media at a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

According to GHS, the Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions are driving the outbreak.

Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director General of the GHS, observed that there were reported outbreaks in schools.

By Melvin Tarlue