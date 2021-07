Ghanaian media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger, has released a video, revealing what she claimed to be happening to social media sensation, Moesha Boduong.

Moesha recently attempted suicide.

She had made attempts to jump over a wall to end her life.

By Melvin Tarlue