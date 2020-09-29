Covid-19 Deaths Hit 301

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has recorded two more deaths related to Covid-19 pushing the toll to 301 from the previous 299.

Also, 38 new cases of Covid-19 have been counted by the GHS pushing the total number of confirmed cases to 46,482.

According to the GHS, eight new cases have been recorded among travelers who arrived at the Kotoka International Airport.

This has increased the number of cases recorded at the airport to 37 since it was reopened to air traffic.

The GHS also indicated that the number of clinical recoveries has risen to 45,651.

There is currently an active Covid-19 case count of 530.

Regional Cases

The Greater Accra Region has counted a total of 23,785 Covid-19 cases, followed by the Ashanti Region, with 10,969 cases and the Western Region with 2,968 cases.

The Eastern Region has 2,412 cases, Central Region, 1,927 cases, Bono East Region, 781 cases and the Volta Region, 672 cases.

The Western North Region has 638 cases, Northern Region, 547 cases, Ahafo Region, 527 cases, and the Bono Region, 511 cases.

The Upper East Region, 295 cases, Oti Region, 242 cases, Upper West Region has 90 cases, Savannah Region, 62 cases and the North East Region 19 cases.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri