Covid-19 Fight: EU Donates €50m To Nigeria

The European Union (EU) has donated €50 million to Nigeria towards its fight against coronavirus.

The donation was made known on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 when an EU Delegation led by Ambassador Ketil Karlsen, paid a courtesy call on President Muhammadu Buhari In Abuja.

Their meeting with the President took place at the Council Chambers, State House.

Special Adviser to Mr Buhari, on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, made this known via a tweet.

According to him, the Head of the EU in Nigeria who made the announcement, thanked President Buhari for “the bold and necessary measures you have taken.”

By Melvin Tarlue