Gold Fields Support COVID-19 Fight With $833,000

Alfred Baku

Gold Fields Ghana, a gold mining company in the Western Region has supported government with $833,000 to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus disease in the country.

Alfred Baku, Executive Vice President and Head of West Africa Region, said the contribution was to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic in its operating areas in the Western Region and other parts of Ghana.

“It was also to assist the most vulnerable section of the country’s population”, he added.

He continued “As a Company which prioritises the health and safety of its employees, we have a duty to support the needy and vulnerable in our society in these challenging times”.

“We believe our contribution will go a long way to flattening the curve and help us return to normal lives soon,” Mr Baku said.

He mentioned that the West Africa Region was also spending approximately $400,000 directly to support employees and host communities.

“This amount covers the purchase of hand-held thermometers, sanitizers, goggles, face masks, protective gowns and other COVID-19 prevention equipment”, he explained.

He said prior to Ghana recording its first case, the mine sites instituted strict measures to screen employees, community members, contractors, and visitors to the sites.

“These measures are still being enforced”, he pointed out.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi