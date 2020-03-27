COVID-19 Is WWIII Without Guns; Shows No Nation Superior – Otabil

Pastor Mensa Otabil

The founder and leader of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Pastor Mensa Otabil, has said the COVID-19 pandemic can be best described as a third World War without guns.

According to Pastor Otabil, the pandemic shows that no nation is superior or as powerful as they think they are.

According to figures from the World Health Organisation (WHO), as of Thursday, 26 March 2020, 465,915 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed globally with 21,031 deaths recorded.

In Ghana, 132 cases have been confirmed with three deaths.

Speaking about the pandemic in a Facebook live video, Pastor Otabil hoped that Ghana would emerge from this global crisis with the consciousness of being economically independent.

He said: “This is almost like a third world war without guns. This time, we are all being shot by one enemy who we can’t see and he’s shooting all of us and its scared everybody”.

“I think even the big nations are going to start thinking whether they were as big as they thought they were, as efficient as they thought they were, as powerful as they thought they were.

“When this thing started, some were boasting as if they had it together and then it hits them and everybody is panicking, so, when you see your big people panicking, you start thinking: maybe we are all the same, they are not as different as we think them to be because this kind of superiority of nations is very psychological, it’s not real, it’s we yielding our sovereignty to another willfully, but I think we are going to take it back and I hope a nation like Ghana emerges from this with a very robust commitment to be very independent economically.”

–classfmonline