‘COVID-19 Makes Me Tired’

Paul Pogba

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has said coronavirus left him feeling “strange” and “tired” at the start of the season.

Pogba tested positive for COVID-19 in August and even after a period in isolation, the France international said he struggled to train.

“It is strange, it is hard to explain because you wouldn’t understand,” he told MUTV on Sunday. “Even in training, I would say to the fitness coach that I feel strange. It is not me. I get tired very fast and I am out of breath really fast,” he said.

After returning a negative test, Pogba was able to start United’s first game of the season but the 27-year-old said he was still not over the effects of COVID-19 as he was substituted in a 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

Pogba has endured a difficult year, first suffering a serious ankle injury, contracting the virus and being restricted to substitute appearances for the majority of the campaign.

He was handed his first start for more than a month at West Ham United on Saturday and marked his return with a stunning strike as United mounted a second-half comeback to win 3-1.

“”It’s good to get back in the team, and to score this goal to help the team get back in the game, it’s very important for the team, I am very happy for that,” he added.

“It’s such a difference. I am finding my rhythm as well. I feel so much better, I felt I could go again, control the game, getting the ball. That is what I like, myself.

“That’s what I think is good for the team. I am a team player. As long as the team wins, that’s more important, you know? That’s why I came here and that’s why I want to be successful,” he said.