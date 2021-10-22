Covid-19: Obuasi Residents Refusing To Take Vaccines

Out of the 55,231 doses of vaccines allocated to vaccinate the people of the Obuasi East District against the covid-19, only 14, 195 persons have taken the first dose of the vaccines.

Regrettably, eight thousand, three hundred and fifty-nine (8,359) people have so far taken two jabs of the vaccine to complete the course.

Delphine Gborgblorvor, District Director of Health Services who made this known said the low patronage of the vaccination exercise in the district was worrying.

Her outfit had therefore decided to go to the market centres to vaccinate the people.

Addressing the general meeting of the district assembly at Tutuka, Madam Gborgblorvor, pointed out that the covid-19 pandemic was still around.

The district since the outbreak of the pandemic had reported 474 positive cases out of which 14 people had died of the virus.

Currently, the district has only one (1) active case of the virus.

Ms Gborgblorvor stressed the need for the assembly members to join the campaign to sensitize the people to go for the vaccination since it was the only way to protect oneself against the virus.

Ms Faustina Amissah, the District Chief Executive said the assembly had successfully constituted three (3) Town Councils in a move to deepen grassroots participation in local governance.

They are the Wawase-Kwabrafoso, Tutuka-Odumase and Brahabebome-Akaporiso Town Councils.

She said the assembly would resource the Town Councils with Motorbikes and other logistics to enable them to deliver on their mandate.

The DCE charged the members to work hard towards the realization of the aspirations and needs of the people of Obuasi East, emphasizing that their collective responsibility would be to work hard to deepen local governance and help better the livelihoods of the people.

She said the District Inter-Agency Coordinating Committee on Sanitation, tasked to ensure that the foods consumed by the people were wholesome, had recommended the use of only vehicles registered and satisfied by the Environmental Health and Sanitation Unit of the Assembly to convey food products in the district.

The Committee had also resolved that all meat products should be packaged in polythene bags before loaded into an approved van to the marketing centres.

Mrs. Amissah said the assembly would strictly enforce these directives with punitive measures instituted to deal with those who will flout the directives.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Martin Assenso, Obuasi Municipal Police Commander who also has jurisdictional responsibility of the Obuasi East District, assured residents of the district that the Police was working hard to maintain the existing peace, law, and order in the area.

GNA