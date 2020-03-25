COVID 19: Pastors Storm Radio Stations To Reach Members

Pastors and church leaders in Ho are queuing for airtime to reach members of their congregation through radio broadcast on Sundays.

This follows the President’s directive suspending social gatherings to contain and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Churches, which hardly preached on air, rushed to local radio stations for space.

Regular preachers on radio extended their time to an hour and beyond following the temporary closure of churches.

At Swiss FM, the Ghana News Agency was told five more pastors had booked airtime to preach on Sundays apart from a pastor who normally preached Sunday dawn.

Three more pastors were also said to be struggling for airtime on Global FM to preach on Sundays, with many more in line.

The situation is not different at Tosh FM, West FM, Kuul FM and Ho FM.

Meanwhile many churches have shut their doors to worshippers in line with the President’s directive.

At the Ho Dome St. Cecilia Catholic Church, about three persons were at the Parish around 8:30am to offer “private prayers”.

At the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Dela Cathedral, about 13 persons, including a priest, gathered to record a sermon for live streaming on social media.

Government last Sunday, March 15 imposed a ban on all public gatherings including conferences, funerals, festivals, political rallies, church services and Islamic worships for four weeks.

The ban is in response to the Coronavirus pandemic after an inter-ministerial committee meeting.

GNA