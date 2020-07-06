Covid-19 Spike Postpones Dallas-Vancouver Clash

MLS announced that it has postponed the match between FC Dallas and the Vancouver Whitecaps in the ‘MLS Is Back Tournament’ until a later, undisclosed date.

Dallas has been hit hard by a series of positive tests for Covid-19. FCD arrived in the Orlando area on June 27, and earlier this week it was confirmed that 10 members of its delegation—nine players and one coach—tested positive for Covid-19.

The team has been under quarantine since then, preventing them from training.

Vancouver was originally scheduled to arrive Wednesday, but the team’s departure was delayed because of two inconclusive tests for Covid-19 during pre-travel screening. The subsequent test results were confirmed to be negative and the club will depart for Orlando on Monday.

The match was originally scheduled for July 9 but MLS said in a statement, “The later match date will allow both teams additional training days in Orlando in advance of their first match.”

Both teams will now play their first matches of the ‘MLS Is Back Tournament’ on July 15, as FC Dallas face Seattle Sounders FC at 9:00 a.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN Deportes, TSN) and Vancouver Whitecaps FC face the San Jose Earthquakes at 10:30 p.m.